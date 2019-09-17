Appearance of 'rare diamond spider' at Nottinghamshire's Clumber Park is not 'a new discovery'

A number of national media outlets, including The Sun, have reported a rare spider has been discovered at the Nottinghamshire park.

The arachnid, known as a diamond spider because of the shape of the markings on its back, was found by National Trust volunteers at Clumber Park. However the discovery was made back in 2017.

A spokesman from Clumber Park said: "In essence there hasn’t been a new discovery, and the content of the recent articles are carbon copies of the articles from back in 2017 when the discovery was announced."

The rare spider was declared extinct more than 50 years ago.