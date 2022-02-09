Jazmin-Mae Rogers, 16, Erin Cunningham-Burley, 20, and Sally-Ann Huckle, 27, have all joined Specsavers in Hucknall to embark on the company’s apprenticeship programme.

When Jazmin finished school she wasn’t sure what to do next – but she is now learning how to deliver the best fitting glasses as a customer service apprentice, while Erin, who went to school in the local area, is an optical assistant apprentice.

And Sally-Ann proves that apprenticeship is not just for school leavers, having joined the optical assistant apprenticeship following a career change.

Specsavers in Hucknall has welcomed three new apprentices to its team

She said: ‘When I saw that my local Specsavers store was looking to take on an apprentice, I had to apply.

"Having worked in retail and care previously I was looking for a different direction.

"I thought an apprenticeship would be a great opportunity to build a new career for myself. I have learnt so much in a short time.

"The team are lovely and have been really supportive in helping me to progress."

Janet Archer, Hucknall store director, said: "We’ve had a number of apprentices with us over the years and it is so rewarding to watch them grow as individuals, play an integral role in our team as well as support people in the local community further their careers.’

Fatima Akhtar, who joined the Specsavers Hucknall team as an apprentice two years ago is relishing the chance to further her studies,

She said: "The apprenticeship programme was a real springboard for me and my goal now is to qualify as a dispensing optician.”

Other apprenticeship success stories from the Hucknall store include lab supevisor Daniel Boot, who joined the team seven years ago, senior lab technician, Ellie Bennett, part of the team for six years and hoping to qualify as a dispensing optician this summer and Hannah Stewart, who is now a fully trained lab technician.