Arc Cinema has bumper crop of screenings coming up over next week in Hucknall

​There’s something for everyone at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this coming week with movies at the venue ranging from Paw Patrol to Lord Of The Rings.

Get your tickets soon for a feast of cinematic treats this coming week at Hucknall's Arc Cinema.

The Miracle Club is not to be missed, starring Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith in a story about a group of working-class Dublin women who embark on a memorable pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Meanwhile, Five Nights At Freddy’s continues its run. The American supernatural horror film is based on the video game series and stars Josh Hutcherson as security guard who gets more than he bargained for when he takes a new night-time job.

For fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic takes on the works of JRR Tolkien, there will be screenings of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, to mark the 20th anniversary of its release.

Young film fans will love Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie while older cinemagoers can enjoy the continued run of The Great Escaper. It features the late, great Glenda Jackson plus Sir Michael Caine in the final film in his illustrious career after the 90-year-old announced his retirement .

Film times for November 3 to November 9 (times subject to change, see hucknall.arccinema.co.uk for tickets):

Five Nights At Freddy’s (15): Fri 17:30, 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:45, 17.30, 20:00; Mon 17:30 (subtitled), 17.45, 20:00; Tue 17.30, 20.15; Wed-Thu 17:45, 20:20.

Killers Of The Flower Moon (15): Fri-Thu 19:00.

Lord Of The Rings – The Return Of The King (20th Anniversary) (12A): Sat and Sun 18.15.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri 12:15, 13:10, 15:20; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:10; 15:20.

Royal Ballet – Don Quixote (Live): Tues 19:15.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (12A): Fri-Sun 19:30.

Kids Club: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG): Fri–Sun 11:15

Kids Club: The Canterville Ghost (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): Mon and Wed 20:00.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri 14:30, 16:45, 19:00; Sat-Sun 15:00, 17:15; Mon and Wed 17:15, 19:45; Tues and Thu 17:15, 19:40.

Trolls Band Together (U): Fri 11:00, 13:10, 14:10, 15:15, 16:30; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:00, 13:40, 14:10, 16.30; Mon 16:55; Tues and Wed 16:40; Thu 15:00, 16:40.