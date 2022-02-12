Arc Partnership and NTU collaborate to develop talent and skills across Nottinghamshire

The brand new partnership will explore areas of mutual benefit and also aim to take a collaborative approach to the sharing of knowledge in response to current sector challenges.

The partnership will include working with research groups from the university’s School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment and sharing learning from the EnergiSprong approach used by NTU in its Remourban EU Project, a scheme which explored the retrofitting of residential properties in Nottingham.

Arc Property Services Partnership Limited, trading as Arc Partnership, supports public sector clients in the creation of efficient, safe and sustainable land and property portfolios.

Daniel Maher, managing director at Arc Partnership with Dr Andrew Knight, Executive Dean of the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University. Derek Higton (Nottingham County Council), Coun Reg Adair, Mark Robinson (SCAPE), Ming Sun (NTU), Richard Bull (NTU).

Formed in 2016 as a Joint Venture Company between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, its services include multi-disciplinary property design, consultancy, master planning, regeneration, project and programme management, emergency, reactive, risk management, asset management, and planned maintenance.

Dan Maher is the managing director of Arc Partnership.

He said: “Against the backdrop of a climate emergency and the local economy rebuilding itself post-pandemic, a focus on employability and maximising the skills and knowledge to deliver on Nottinghamshire’s net zero ambitions has become mission critical.”

Dan Maher continued: “But it’s no secret that the construction industry is faced with a large skills shortage that may affect its ability to tackle these challenges. Our partnership with Nottingham Trent University will enable us to share our industry insight and pool resources to nurture the talent of the future and help to plug the green skills gap.”

Executive Dean Andrew Knight echoed the sentiment, adding: “Working closely with Arc Partnership presents a unique opportunity for our students to gain first-hand experience of working in industry, allowing them to learn about the real challenges facing professionals”.

Nottinghamshire County Council has recently declared a climate emergency and is putting the green agenda right at the heart of its pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2030.