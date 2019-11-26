Are you brave enough to take on the Globe of death when Planet Circus comes to Hucknall?

Would you be willing to stand in a globe while four motorbike riders ride at up to 70mph just inches away from your head?

Planet Circus is coming to the Hucknall Car Boot Site and is inviting a member of the public to join in the act of The Globe of Death.

The Globe Of Death is a death defying act where motorbikes will ride at more than 70mph in a metal globe.

It is one of the highlights of the family spectacular, which will be in Hucknall from Sunday, December 15, to Sunday, January 5.

To apply to take part, you need to be aged 18 or aboveand have nerves of steel.

For more information and to register your interest go to the circus Facebook page, www.facebook.com/planetcircusomgnewaccount, or search for PlanetCircus OMG New Account.

Planet Circus also includes, among other acts, Kristian from Hungary with his hand balancing act, Laserman and his amazing laser light show, Svatava, the Bubble Queen and clowns.

Producer and director, Mark Whitney, said: “We all work together as an intimate group to create this show, Tanya, Pavel, Jo, myself and all of the children Josh, Bonita, Peter, Emilia and Pedro.

“We wanted to share the magic of the circus and the circus way of life with our audiences and public, so that every visitor feels part of our family and part of our very special show.”

Planet Circus is fast emerging and one of the leading names in circus entertainment.

Daughter of the circus directors, Emilia Pavlov, said: “Our circus is one of the oldest and most established circus families in Europe.

“We are coming up to our 10th anniversary of touring the UK and all work together in an intimate group to create the show.

“We wanted to create a show with a special family atmosphere that everyone would want to be part of and enjoy and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved.

“Christmas is always a magical time but we make it that extra bit special with our Christmas themed show each year in Hucknall.”

Ticket prices start from £12 for adults and £8 for concessions.