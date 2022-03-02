More than 100 people have signed up to take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s first ever GLOW walk at Nottingham Racecourse later this month, but the charity is urgently calling for more people to step out to help make it a success.

For one couple, the event will mark their fifth time stepping out in Nottingham, as volunteers, to support the cause. Four times have been at the charity’s popular autumn daytime Memory Walks, supported by Line of Duty star and Alzheimer’s Society ambassador Vicky McClure.

Steve Draper and his wife Jane are now encouraging people to get involved in this new event on Friday, March 11, as they too look forward to something a little different.

Steve and Jane Draper volunteering at Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Wollaton Park.

Steve said: “When my mother-in-law was still alive and living with dementia, my daughter and niece decided to sign up to one of Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walks at Wollaton Park and they completed it together.

“My wife and I saw the charity were looking for volunteers at a future event, so we decided to put our names forward and we’ve been doing so ever since.

“The GLOW walk is a new event for Alzheimer’s Society at Nottingham Racecourse, and I really hope people get behind it. We are really looking forward to cheering on those taking part.

“We get involved because like many others, we have seen the impact of dementia. My mother-in-law’s three siblings and my own grandmother all had the condition.

“We want to be able to play our part in assisting these fundraisers, as without volunteers these events can’t take place.”

Walkers of all abilities across Nottinghamshire are being urged to ‘glow’ the extra mile and dress in neon, bring glow sticks and sport their brightest outfits to raise funds and awareness for the 12,700 people living with dementia in the region.

Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used over six million times since the start of the pandemic but too many people are still facing dementia alone.

Hannah Godley, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Nottinghamshire, said: “GLOW is a fabulous opportunity to make memories with family and friends, all while raising money and awareness for people living with dementia who continue to be disproportionally hit by the pandemic.

“We know how popular our Memory Walks are and this is an opportunity to take it up a notch and ‘glow’ the distance.

“There’s still time to sign up and get involved. We need as many walkers as possible to help make a difference in the fight against dementia.”

Help create a brighter future for people affected by dementia, sign up at alzheimers.org.uk/glow

