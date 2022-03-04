Artisan foods and craft fair at Hucknall's Rolls-Royce Leisure Centre this weekend
Good for the mind, body and soul, an artisan foods and craft fair is taking place at Hucknall's Rolls-Royce Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 6.
Running from 11am to 3pm, the evet will feature several stalls, including hand-made crafts speciality foods, cosmetics & beauty, wax melts and candles, wellbeing and yoga, psychic mediums and tarot, sourdough breads and jams and chutneys.
There will also be children's games, candyfloss and foods and a licensed bar will also be available.
Admission is £1 for adults.
