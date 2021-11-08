2006: youngsters Lauren, ten, and Jessica Walter, eight, look at the names on the cenotaph at the remembrance day service at Titchfield Park in Hucknall

As Hucknall and Bulwell prepares to honour our fallen war heroes, here's a selection of archive shots from Remembrance Days of the past

On the Sunday closest to Armistice Day on November 11, the communities of the Dispatch district pay their respects to those who have given their lives in conflicts around the globe. These are Remembrance-themed photos from our archives.

By Martin Hutton
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:25 am

On the Sunday closest to Armistice Day on November 11, the communities of the Dispatch district pay their respects to those who have given their lives in conflicts around the globe. These are Remembrance-theme d photos from our archives​​.

1. Hucknall Remembrance Parade and wreath Laying

2010: Hucknall Remembrance parade and wreath laying

Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales

2. Poignant performance

2010: a brass band performs at the head of the Hucknall Remembrance Day parade

Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales

3. Dignitaries stand in silence

2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield park in Hucknall with then town MP Paddy Tipping and other dignitaries with their poppy wreaths

Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales

4. Paying respects

2010: MP Mark Spencer at the Hucknall Remembrance parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the town cenotaph

Photo: Roger Grayson

Photo Sales
HucknallBulwell
Next Page
Page 1 of 2