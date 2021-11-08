On the Sunday closest to Armistice Day on November 11, the communities of the Dispatch district pay their respects to those who have given their lives in conflicts around the globe. These are Remembrance-theme d photos from our archives.
1. Hucknall Remembrance Parade and wreath Laying
2010: Hucknall Remembrance parade and wreath laying
Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Poignant performance
2010: a brass band performs at the head of the Hucknall Remembrance Day parade
Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Dignitaries stand in silence
2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield park in Hucknall with then town MP Paddy Tipping and other dignitaries with their poppy wreaths
Photo: Angela Ward
4. Paying respects
2010: MP Mark Spencer at the Hucknall Remembrance parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the town cenotaph
Photo: Roger Grayson