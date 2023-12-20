Ashfield chairman's new baby adds special moment to annual carol concert
Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind), council chairman placed his eight-day-year-old daughter in a manger for a rousing rendition of Away in a Manager, to the delight of everyone.
Coun Grounds’ partner Laura gave birth to Miley, who weighed 6lb, 3oz, on December 9 at King’s Mill Hospital.
Just over a week later she was the star of the chairman’s civic carol service at St Edmund’s Church in Kirkby.
Coun Grounds, who has earned a reputation as an ‘all-action’ chairman, said: “Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of Miley, sister of Reece.
"Christmas has been an extremely busy period for us as the first citizens of Ashfield, but we were delighted that our daughter was born just in time for Christmas.
"We certainly took the people who attended our carol service by surprise.
"There wasn’t a dry eye in the whole church.
"We’d like to thank all the staff at King’s Mill Hospital for their brilliant care and all the organisers of our, service including Rev Kevin Charles, who was brilliant as usual.”
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, who read a lesson at the service, said: “We are all so proud of the amazing job that Dale and Laura have done reaching out to our communities across the district.
“We didn’t think that Miley would be the star of our service, however.
"It was truly magical and we’d like to thank Dale and Laura for sharing their happy news and melting every heart in Ashfield.
"What a magical start to Christmas.”