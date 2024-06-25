Ashfield Council leader signs pledges to continue authority's support of armed forces
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), signed the Veteran’s Pledge on behalf of the council, confirming its support for proposals that would lead to life-changing improvements for veterans, if the next Government commits to them.
The three pledges in question were:
- Keep the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, led by a cabinet-attending minister, giving veterans a voice at the heart of Government.
- Commission an independent review of the medical discharge process, to kickstart the reform needed so that all veterans leaving service due to injury or illness get the support they need.
- Remove unfair barriers to receiving benefits and compensation so that every veteran gets the financial support they need and deserve.
Coun Zadrozny signed the pledges on behalf of the council as part of Armed Forces Week, which leads up to Armed Forces Day this Satuday (June 29) when hundreds of local residents across Hucknall and wider Ashfield will be holding events to celebrate Britain’s armed forces comunity.
At the council offices in Kirkby, there will be a service and the armed forces flag will be raised.
Coun Zadrozny said: “We owe our veterans and serving military personnel a great debt of gratitude.
"Whilst this week is Armed Forces Week and Saturday is Armed Forces Day, it is vital to fight for our veterans all year round.
"The three pledges I have signed will significantly improve life for veterans including keeping the Office for Veteran Affairs, ensuring that veterans get the medical support they need and making sure veterans get the financial support they deserve.”
The councils’support for the armed forces has been recognised in it previously winning an Employer Recognition Scheme gold award for outstanding support to the armed forces.
Gold awards are presented to those companies, groups and organisations that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.
The council has also implemented a war memorial restoration plan, formally approved an employing reservists policy and provided concessionary rates for veterans and serving personnel at all of the districts leisure centres and more.
