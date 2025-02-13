Ashfield council to freeze tax due to "strong financial position"

Ashfield District Council is planning to freexe its council tax due to its “strong financial position”.

Cabinet members will discuss recommendations to keep the rates the same at the start of the new financial year in April.

The council said a report from the Local Government Association highlighted its “strong financial position” and “healthy level of reserves”.

The total annual cost for households in Band A will remain at £138.09 per year, while Band B will stay at £161.10.

Homes in Band C will pay a total of £184.12 per year, and Band D will stay at £207.13 per annum.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), who leads Ashfield District Council, said: “We’re really delighted to freeze council tax this year.

“It’s because we have very strong finances within the council and we make a decision every year on how we budget for the year ahead.

“It’s a very tough time for residents, Nottinghamshire County Council are putting their proportion of council tax up by a huge amount.

“Because of our strong position, we wanted to make sure we could help people as much as possible.

“We’ve also frozen our parking charges and our garden waste collection charges.

“There is a whole raft of things the council is doing this year to make sure that prices are stable for our residents.”

Councillors will discuss their budget in Cabinet on Monday, February 17.

The recommendations will be presented at Full Council for final approval on Monday, March 3.