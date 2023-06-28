During the week, officers from Ashfield Council’s community safety, housing, and environmental health teams, alongside Nottinghamshire Police will be hosting drop-in sessions across Ashfield.

Residents will be able to seek advice about any anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood issues they may be experiencing.

Sessions are on:

Antonio Taylor, Ashfield Council community safety manager, and Coun Helen-Ann Smith in Stanton Hill. Picture: Ashfield Council

Monday, July 3, 11am-2pm – Portland Square, Sutton;

Tuesday, July 4, 11am-2pm – High Street, Kirkby;

Thursday, July 6, 11am-2pm – Kirkby Plaza;

Friday, July 7, 11am-2pm – Selston Country Park.

During 2022/23, the council’s community safety team has issued 532 community protection warnings, 73 public space protection order breaches and 56 tenancy warnings, completed 201 safeguarding referrals, issued 60 fixed penalty notices, undertaken seven closure orders with police and taken nine cases to court resulting in convictions.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council executive member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We are proud to support anti-social behaviour awareness week, a national initiative running from July 3-7. Anti-social behaviour and these sessions will give us valuable insight into the problems residents are facing.

“It’s important residents feel they can talk to the teams and their concerns will be listened to, and acted upon. I want to reassure residents the council will take all concerns seriously, so please come and talk to us.”

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Ashfield is seeing major economic growth and investment and we want to see the District continue to remain an attractive, welcoming place for all our residents and visitors, which is why we are committed to engaging with our communities with matters that are important to them.”

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “As a neighbourhood policing team, we prioritise anti-social behaviour and work closely with our partners such as the council to improve feelings of safety across the district.