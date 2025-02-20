Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny’s trial delayed until 2026

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny

The trial of Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny has been delayed until August 2026.

The council leader, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud by false representation, and four counts of income tax evasion, when he appeared remotely at Northampton Crown Court in 2023.

It was moved out of Nottinghamshire and the trial had been due to begin on Monday, February 24 this year.

The trial was scheduled to take around four to six weeks and was moved from Nottingham to Northampton following a request from his solicitor.

However the court confirmed on Thursday, February 20, the trial date has been pushed back to August 24, 2026.

No reason was given for the 18-month delay.

Mr Zadrozny represents the Larwood ward on Ashfield District Council and the Ashfields division on Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Ashfield Independents politician has led Ashfield District Council since 2018 and is also the current leader of the opposition on the county council.