Following the government’s roadmap extension of step 3 to July 19, Ashfield District Council is aware of the great lengths many organisers are going to ensuring their planned events can still go ahead.

However with some organisers anticipating all restrictions would now have been lifted, the authority is asking them to contact its environmental health and licensing teams, should they have any questions or need to clarify legislation.

They can email [email protected] or call 01623 457184.

Make sure all Covid-19 secure measures are in place at events

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott, cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “We know how important local events are to our communities and we are reminding organisers to ensure you check, and check again, all your obligations are met before proceeding with an event.

“We are here to help guide you through the process and aware of the huge volume of resources, staffing and volunteer efforts that may be required.

“Please remember every aspect of a risk assessment and event management plan must be in place and the measures are necessary to protect your communities and event goers.

"Email or call us and we will assist wherever we can.”

All organisers must have a Covid-19 risk assessment and an event management plan in place, ensure social distancing is adhered to and a plan and ability to enforce this and must use the NHS Track and Trace QR code or manually record name and contact details.