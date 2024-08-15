Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food fans from across Ashfield and beyond will be descending on Hucknall again this weekend for the annual Ashfield Food & Drink Festival.

Hucknall High Street will, once again play host to the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, August 18 and will be packed with produce, street food, cheeses, baked goods, beers, rum, cider and more.

As well as food, there will be live music from Inspire’s Red Hot Band and live cookery demonstrations by a healthy eating chef at 10.30am, 12pm, and 1.30pm.

Coun Oliver Hay (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South on Ashfield Council, said: “Hucknall’s Food and Drink Festival is one of the most popular events of its type in the region.

Crowds at the inaugural Hucknall Food and Drink Festival

The event goes from strength to strength and is a brilliant opportunity to not only put on a brilliant local day for residents in Hucknall – but it is also an opportunity to show showcase for residents across the county and beyond what is great about our town.

"After the success of Hucknall Fest at Titchfield Park in July, the Food & Drink Festival will see an more stalls on offer than ever before, with something to suit everyone’s tastes.

"We’re delighted that this Sunday, Hucknall will be the place to be – and everyone’s invited.”

A host of tasty treats await at this weekend's Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

A huge variety of stalls will have something to suit everyone’s tastes whether it’s Taiwanese and Vietnamese street food from Koala Kitchen, spicy curries from Shola and Spice, authentic German bratwurst, currywurst, and pomme frites from The Sizzling Kitchen, to De One Kitchen with Nigerian meat and chicken pies and more, or Scandinavian pies, potato cakes and desserts from Breeosh – The Scandanavian Bakery.

Heart of Scilly are back with Arancini, Cannoli and Tiramisu, as are Back-a-Yard cuisine with their jerk chicken, rice and peas and curried mutton and the unique flavoured sausage rolls, quiches, tarts, and vegan savouries from Arlo’s Bakehouse.

Cheese-lovers can sample the wares from Mouse House Cheese and Spicee, while Fig Tree will be returning to the festival with their jams, marmalades, honey, and crackers.

For craft ale and beer lovers there’s bottled and canned beers by Hucknall’s own Lincoln Green Brewing Company, and Kimberley Craft Ales.

Sweet and savoury delights await at the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

Hucknall’s Torkard Cider will also be back showcasing their small batch cider.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s offerings from Nottingham-based Wawoo Mochi Donuts, Sinfully Sweet Pastry Co, Outlaw Cookie Club, and Penny Lane Fudge.

There will also several new names at the festival this year, including 4 Eyes Patisserie and Bakery, Bigmelt, Casa Gomez, Chocolate Orange Limited, M Starkey Workshop, Riveria Iced Tea Ltd, Rupert Mole and spiced-rum makers The Sacred Ape.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central said: “Ashfield Food & Drink Festival has grown to be one of our residents’ firm favourite events.

"We are extremely glad to bring this event back to Hucknall for the fifth time and there’s truly something for everyone.”

The council also expressed its thanks to Hucknall Specsavers on High Street for sponsoring this year’s event.