Ashfield hosts visit from US delegates to discuss new trade initiatives

Ashfield Council bosses said they were proud to host a visit from a delegation from the Mentor City Trade Initiative in Ohio, USA.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST

Mentor is a city with a strong manufacturing and retail focus, along with research and development, engineering and metalwork companies that serve advanced manufacturing for the aerospace, polymer, and biomedical industries.

The meeting explored the potential for Mentor City and Ashfield Council to work together for mutual benefit, enabling their respective business communities to access UK and US trade markets.

Coun Matt Relf, executive director Jas Hundal, Melanie Wheelwright and Mentor City representatives Ray Kirchner, Kevin Malecek and Kenneth FilipiakCoun Matt Relf, executive director Jas Hundal, Melanie Wheelwright and Mentor City representatives Ray Kirchner, Kevin Malecek and Kenneth Filipiak
Coun Matt Relf, council executive lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “The meeting will mean Ashfield will start to be seen as an important trading location within the US and encourage new international referrals. It will offer an opportunity to local companies to access new markets and strengthen supply chain bases.”

