Ashfield residents flock to 'wellbeing roadshow' in Hucknall town centre

Trevor Clower and the Caring Roadshows teamed up with the Ashfield Wellbeing Network's community events to host the first ‘Family Wellbeing Roadshow’ event in Hucknall.

Ashfield Wellbeing Network is a partnership of councils, groups, and services within the district that collaborate to provide support to residents.

The Hucknall roadshow – a first of its kind for the area – saw hundreds flock to the community stalls and free family-friendly fun on offer.

Here is a closer look at the successful event held in Hucknall town centre.

Recognise anyone?

Mansfield Town community trust Mike Kasinowicz of Mansfield Town community trust.

Community Jennifer Hannon active release therapy, Ashfield Chairman Dale Grounds and Martin Atherton of Our Centre.

Learning Disability support More than 35 stall holders were in attendance. Pictured: Andrea Higgs and Lucy Miller, Learning Disability Primary Care.

Home care Steve Walters and Penny Annable from Home Instead care.