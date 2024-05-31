Ashfield residents flock to 'wellbeing roadshow' in Hucknall town centre

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st May 2024, 11:16 BST
A wellbeing roadshow organised by Ashfield community partners hosted a family event in Hucknall – with activities for all ages and community stalls from across the district.

Trevor Clower and the Caring Roadshows teamed up with the Ashfield Wellbeing Network's community events to host the first ‘Family Wellbeing Roadshow’ event in Hucknall.

Ashfield Wellbeing Network is a partnership of councils, groups, and services within the district that collaborate to provide support to residents.

The Hucknall roadshow – a first of its kind for the area – saw hundreds flock to the community stalls and free family-friendly fun on offer.

Here is a closer look at the successful event held in Hucknall town centre.

Recognise anyone?

Mike Kasinowicz of Mansfield Town community trust.

1. Mansfield Town community trust

Mike Kasinowicz of Mansfield Town community trust. Photo: Brian Eyre

Jennifer Hannon active release therapy, Ashfield Chairman Dale Grounds and Martin Atherton of Our Centre.

2. Community

Jennifer Hannon active release therapy, Ashfield Chairman Dale Grounds and Martin Atherton of Our Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

More than 35 stall holders were in attendance. Pictured: Andrea Higgs and Lucy Miller, Learning Disability Primary Care.

3. Learning Disability support

More than 35 stall holders were in attendance. Pictured: Andrea Higgs and Lucy Miller, Learning Disability Primary Care. Photo: Brian Eyre

Steve Walters and Penny Annable from Home Instead care.

4. Home care

Steve Walters and Penny Annable from Home Instead care. Photo: Brian Eyre

