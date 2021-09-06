Ashfield residents urged to fill in 'crucial survey' to change council's priorities

Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

The Big Notts Survey, which is being carried out by Nottinghamshire County Council, closes on September 19.

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny is encouraging all local residents to have their say about Nottinghamshire’s priorities over the next decade.

This comes as figures show the current response rate is just 0.7% –meaning there has been 7,000 responses have been received so far out of close to 830,000 residents.

Councillor Zadrozny said residents of places like Ashfield can help improve this figure and at the same time have a huge say on the future direction of Nottinghamshire County Council.

He said: “I would urge Ashfield residents to take part in this crucial survey.

“The biggest complaint we receive as councillors is about the state of our broken roads and pavements. The county council is directly responsible for both the state and safety of our highways. This is Ashfield’s opportunity to tell County Hall in huge numbers that we want them to prioritise fixing them.

“The council is also responsible for our schools, our recycling centres, our youth services, many of our bus services, social care and much more. They have promised to analyse, listen and act on every response.

“This is your chance to make your voice heard.”

Click here to take part in the Big Notts Survey before the deadline.

Alternatively, printed copies can be found at all county libraries, children’s centres and other council buildings.