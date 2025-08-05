Ashfield Show is back and better than ever this weekend

Ashfield Show is back this weekend. Photo: Submitted

The Ashfield Show is back this weekend, promising the biggest and boldest celebration yet.

Organised by Ashfield Council, the show is on from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10 at Sutton Lawn, which will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment, culture, and community spirit.

Whether you're a music lover, thrill-seeker, foodie, or keen for a family day out, this year’s show has something for everyone.

The event opens daily at 10am, welcoming visitors to a packed programme of live music, interactive experiences, and family-friendly activities.

Explore more than 40 unique traders offering handcrafted jewellery, gifts, clothing, baked treats, pet accessories, and more.

Refuel at the expanded food court, featuring mouth-watering street food with vegetarian and vegan options, plus three garden bars serving refreshing drinks.

Get ready for thrills with the show’s biggest funfair yet, with rides and attractions for all ages and cheer on furry friends at the dog show, all part of the weekend’s immersive entertainment.

The highlight of this years show will be the fantastic range of entertainment on our main stage and each day brings a stellar line-up of tribute acts and local talent:

Friday

10am to 1.30pm – Community Acts

2.15pm – Oliver Vawdrey

3.30pm – Ant Green

4.45pm – Outrageously Olivia as Olivia Rodrigo

6pm – 90s Classics by Danielle

7.15pm – Ultimate Party Band

8.30pm – Tribute

9.45pm – Chasing Mumford as Mumford and Sons

Saturday

10am – Breanna Thompson

10.30am - Ashley Westlake

11am – 21st Century Liability

12pm – Sneaky Feeling

12.30pm – Claire Shaw

1pm – Jed Fry as Sir Tom Jones

2.15pm – Elton John Tribute

3.30pm – Stevie Harris as Adele

4.45pm – Jo Fry as Dolly Parton

6pm – Show Me Gaga - Evolution of the Monster as Lady Gaga

7.15pm – Sass Brown as Tina Turner

8.30pm – Faker Maker as Oasis

9.30pm – Rats in the Kitchen as UB40

Sunday

10am – A Minecraft Movie

12pm – Beyoncé Fierce as Beyonce

1pm – Bella Grande as Ariana Grande

2pm – Harry Styled as Harry Styles

3pm – Bella Lipa as Dua Lipa

4pm – JJ Gibson as Bruno Mars

5pm – Lauren G as Sabrina Carpenter

6pm – Stacey Squires as Pink

7pm – Lauren G as Taylor Swift

8pm - Kaiser Monkey Killers

The show will also feature a community area with a range of fabulous activities.

From circus workshops and bubble shows to fitness challenges, monster mask making, and the Vets 4 Pets Dog Show, the community tent is bursting with interactive fun for all ages.

The community line-up is as follows:

Friday

11am - 11.45am – The Joker’s Circus Skills Workshop

12pm - 12.45pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop

12pm – 3pm - The Bees Installation

1pm – 1.30pm/2.15 – 2.45pm/3.30 – 4pm - The Woolly Wonder and Comedy Cavemen

1pm – 2pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge

2pm – 3pm – Everyone Active’s Family Challenge

3pm – 4pm – Everyone Active’s Have A Go Show

4pm – 5pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge

Saturday

11am – 1.15pm – Everyone Active’s Family Activities

11am – 2.45pm – The Joker’s Circus Skills Workshop

1.15pm - 2.15pm – Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)

3pm – 5pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop

2.15pm – 3.15pm – Everyone Active’s Fitness Challenge

3.15pm – 5pm – Everyone Active’s Family Challenge

Sunday

11am – 1pm – Vets 4 Pets Dog Show

1pm – 2pm - Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)

1pm – 2.15pm – The Joker’s Circus Workshop

1pm – 2.15pm – Vegetable Critters

2pm – 2.30pm – Everyone Active’s Family Games

2.30pm – 4.30pm – Monster Mask Making

2.30pm – 4.30pm – The Joker’s Bubble Workshop

2.30pm – 3.15pm - Everyone Active’s Gini and Jen Show (Active Monsters)

3.15pm – 4.30pm – Family Games

The council encourages those who can, to use public transport as well as cycling and walking to the show as parking at the site will be limited.

All council-owned car parks in Sutton town centre will be free for all three days of the event.

There will be limited parking spaces available on the site itself, which can be accessed from Albion Road – parking will be £5.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “Ashfield Show was a phenomenal success last year and 2025 will be even bigger and better.

“We’re proud to offer this free event in collaboration with Out of the Box Events, for our community, packed with entertainment, activities, and opportunities to make lasting memories with loved ones.”