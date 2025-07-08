Award honouring police officer Christopher McDonald who died in Worksop given to police cadet

A police cadet who has shown huge enthusiasm and commitment has been crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s ‘Cadet of the Year’.

Owen Cooling scooped the title for his exceptional contributions to the police cadet programme and his dedication to serving communities.

The 14-year-old has been a police cadet for almost two years and has demonstrated a high level of commitment.

He was instrumental in the success and running of speed enforcement days and test purchasing operations. He also attends community fun days and helps out at force events.

PCSO Lucy Oram nominated Owen for the award

His Police Cadet Leader, PCSO Lucy Oram, praised Owen's dedication, adding that his achievements and contributions have made a significant impact on the community.

PCSO Oram said: “Owen’s been a cadet for around 18 months and I’ve really seen him grow in confidence during that time.

“As well as helping us in cadet sessions, he volunteers for every community event that cadets get involved in, such as community fun days and the force’s Live Our Best Life Awards.

“He’s the first cadet to put his name down for an event. He’s also the first one to get there and is last to leave.

“He always helps and is so willing to contribute, learn and engage with communities.

“He’s also grown as a young man in the way that he helps us and the way he helps other cadets, so he was very deserving of a nomination and I’m delighted that he was chosen for the award.”

The award is presented in honour of PC Christopher McDonald, who was only 19-years-old when he died in the line of duty in 1978, bravely trying to apprehend multiple burglary suspects in Worksop.

PC McDonald had joined Nottinghamshire Police two years previously as a police cadet before completing his police training and becoming a constable.

More than 45 years on, Notts Police continue to remember the fallen officer with the Christopher McDonald Police Cadet of the Year Award, which is presented to a police cadet who has successfully and consistently supported force priorities and gone above and beyond what is expected of a police cadet.

Owen said he felt proud to win such a poignant award, especially after learning his grandfather knew Christopher McDonald.

He said: "My grandad was a Police Cadet at the same time as Christopher McDonald, Christopher joined just after him. He says when he knew him, he was a very unassuming lad but obviously very brave.

"My great grandad was also his cadet instructor for 'physical training'. He remembers Christopher McDonald's actions on that fateful night and says he was very brave.

"All this history makes the award even more special and I was very happy when I found out that I’d won the award. I couldn’t stop smiling all night.

“I wanted to be a cadet because I’m quite interested in joining the police.

“I’m always keen to learn more and do different things so I’m always happy to go along to events and help out where I can.”