Award success for team that runs Hucknall Leisure Centre
The group that runs Hucknall Leisure Centre is celebrating after scooping a coveted national award.
The team received the Healthy Communities Award at the prestigious ukactive Awards.
The accolade acknowledged the organisation leading and delivering a physical activity focused programme that is targeted at the wider community to encourage increased activity and participation.
Everyone Active manages three leisure centres in the district, including Hucknall, in partnership with Ashfield District Council.
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contracts manager, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to have achieved the Healthy Communities Award, and to be recognised by those in the sector.
“This award was achieved through the hard work and dedication of the whole team, and we’re all very proud of what has been accomplished in the Ashfield community.
"As a team, we’re also looking forward, with the aim to develop and improve on the work to date.
"We will continue to look at ways to innovatively engaging all members of the community in physical activity, including those with disabilities and individual needs.”