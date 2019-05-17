Axe and deer skull amongst items stolen from Notinghamshire Viking Centre

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information about item stolen from Perlethorpe Viking Centre

Items stolen from the Viking centre include a helmet, shield, chainmail shirt, sword, belt, axe, deer skull with antlers, chainmail samples, drinking horn, deer skin cloak, wooden cups, bowls and plates.

Some of the items stolen

They were stolen between between May 1-8.

A opolice spokesman said: "These items are obviously very distinctive and if you have come across these items or have any information please contact us on 101 and quote incident 131 of 8th May.

"Alternatively please report anonymously to Crimestoppers."