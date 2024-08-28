Back to school: Check out these 13 photos of Hucknall students through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:58 BST
As students prepare to return to school in September, it's an ideal time to look back on older school snaps from our archives.

These photos are from 2007-2010, featuring various students from different schools across the Hucknall area.

Do you recognise anyone?

Pupils and staff at the Breakfast Club at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School in 2010. Pictured are; Adults Helen Brigga and Jessica Wall. Children from the left; Katie Briggs, Benjamin Mafura, Ann-Marrie Mafura and Sophie Briggs.

1. Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School

Pupils and staff at the Breakfast Club at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School in 2010. Pictured are; Adults Helen Brigga and Jessica Wall. Children from the left; Katie Briggs, Benjamin Mafura, Ann-Marrie Mafura and Sophie Briggs. Photo: Roger Grayson

Sally Watson with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker. 2010.

2. Hawthorne Primary School choir

Sally Watson with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley

Isa Ackroyd, front left, and George Allcock, front right, hold the plaque to mark the opening of the Sensory Garden at Hucknall National Primary School as staff and youngsters look on. 2010.

3. Hucknall National Primary School

Isa Ackroyd, front left, and George Allcock, front right, hold the plaque to mark the opening of the Sensory Garden at Hucknall National Primary School as staff and youngsters look on. 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson

Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School who won an award in the Arts and Minds National Competition. 2010. Pupils pictured from the left are: Daniel Stokes, Kristian Edwards, William Richardson and Charlie Wragby.

4. Hucknall National Primary School

Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School who won an award in the Arts and Minds National Competition. 2010. Pupils pictured from the left are: Daniel Stokes, Kristian Edwards, William Richardson and Charlie Wragby. Photo: Roger Grayson

