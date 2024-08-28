Back to school: Check out these 13 photos of Hucknall students through the years

These photos are from 2007-2010, featuring various students from different schools across the Hucknall area.
1. Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School
Pupils and staff at the Breakfast Club at Hucknall's Annie Holgate Infants and Nursery School in 2010. Pictured are; Adults Helen Brigga and Jessica Wall. Children from the left; Katie Briggs, Benjamin Mafura, Ann-Marrie Mafura and Sophie Briggs. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Hawthorne Primary School choir
Sally Watson with her Hawthorne Primary School choir members along with choirmaster and assistant head teacher Gareth Baker. 2010. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Hucknall National Primary School
Isa Ackroyd, front left, and George Allcock, front right, hold the plaque to mark the opening of the Sensory Garden at Hucknall National Primary School as staff and youngsters look on. 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Hucknall National Primary School
Pupils from Hucknall National Primary School who won an award in the Arts and Minds National Competition. 2010. Pupils pictured from the left are: Daniel Stokes, Kristian Edwards, William Richardson and Charlie Wragby. Photo: Roger Grayson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.