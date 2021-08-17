Banners raised in Bulwell to celebrate Olympic heroine Emily

The 27-year-old became Britain’s first-ever female Olympic weightlifting medallist when she secured silver in the 87kg+ event at the Tokyo Games.

Emily lifted 161kg – her biggest ever – to propel herself into second place behind China’s Li Wenwen.

Several banners have gone up at Bulwell Riverside and across the market site highlighting Emily’s Olympic achievement and congratulating her on her amazing success.

A number of banners have been put up in Bulwell to celebrate Emily Campbell's Olympic success

Her proud local community has been right behind Emily and supporting her success, with the Nottingham Markets team making a donation to her Olympic fund in 2019.

The money, which came from stallholder contributions, helped with travel and accommodation costs.

Coun David Mellen, Nottingham City Council leader, said: “We had representation at the Games from a number of competitors from the city and we’re incredibly proud of all of them.

“However, we wanted to acknowledge Emily’s remarkable achievement of becoming the first female weightlifting medallist in British Olympic history – that’s a huge thing for her personally and for her sport.

“We know how much Bulwell means to Emily, and, clearly, how much she means to her community.

"Putting up the banners around the market and outside the Riverside is only a small gesture but we wanted to mark her success.”

“She is an inspiration to young people and the embodiment of just what can be achieved in life with talent, commitment, focus and hard work.