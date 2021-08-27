Bargain bonanza help Hucknall food bank this weekend

Residents of the Papplewick Green estate will setting up their stalls this Sunday, August 29 from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be more than 25 stalls around the estate in all and all donations from stall registration and raffle tickets will go towards the food bank.

Katie Leivers, who is organising the event, said: “Everyone is welcome, come and support this event and maybe pick up a bargain and in doing so, you will also help support the food bank.

Grab yourself a bargain on the Papplewick Green estate this weekend

"If this is a success then we would look at doing something like this again.”

Maps with addresses and locations will be available to collect from the Co-op store on Papplewick Road.