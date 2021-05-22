Barnardo’s issues call to help provide vital accommodation for young people

Barnardo’s is asking members of the public to consider becoming a supported lodgings provider.

Supported lodgings is an important accommodation option, offering a home and family environment to young people leaving care, as they make the transition to more independent living.

Barnardo’s is asking the public to consider becoming a supported lodgings provider, offering a home and support for a young person to develop independent living skills.

Do you have a spare room that you could offer to a care experienced young person aged 16-21? Do you have a passion to help young people develop new skills and learn to live independently? Then Barnardo’s want to hear from you.

Supported lodgings is something you can do alongside your current employment and commitments and you will receive a payment when a young person is living with you. Barnardo’s also provides full training and support for anyone who becomes a supported lodgings provider.

Emma Bennett from the Barnardo’s supported lodgings service said, “We are really looking forward to hearing from potential providers in the local areas, to help us provide this vital accommodation for local young people.

“We welcome supported lodgings providers from all walks of life. Whether you’re a homeowner or renting, a parent or not and whatever your marital status or sexual orientation – it doesn't matter.

“If you are interested or if you just want to find out more information please get in touch with us by emailing [email protected] or call 07395 372303”.

