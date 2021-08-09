Bestwood Village choir so happy to finally be singing together again

Around 24 members attended the first live rehearsal last week, having taken all precautions to be Covid safe.

A choir spokesman said: “Although we had been rehearsing via zoom for around a year, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our musical director Mirek Rus, it was wonderful to be singing together live again.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and full of hope for an exciting future, as next year the choir celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Bestwood Male Voice Choir is finally able to rehearse live in person again

"So it’s full steam ahead with rehearsing for the anniversary gala concert to take place at the Nottingham Albert Hall on Sunday, October 9.

"Put the date in your diaries for what will be a memorable occasion, which is sure to include one of the choir’s favourite songs, What would I do without my music?”