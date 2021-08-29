The plans are for Bestwood Country Park

The proposals will see approximately 31,000 trees planted at the country park across 30 hectares of land in plans drawn up by Nottinghamshire County Council and Greenwood Community Forest, with planting planned to start in early 2022.

Local residents interested in the scheme can find out more and have their say at a drop-in open evening on Thursday 2 September, between 4pm and 8pm, at Bestwood Country Park’s Dynamo House situated just off Park Road.

Nick Crouch, Natural Environment Manager at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The Greenwood Community Forest team is looking forward to meeting as many people as possible at the open evening to explain plans in more detail, and to hear the views of local people on the proposals.

“These exciting proposals will bring benefits for people and the landscape, as well as locking up hundreds of tonnes of carbon, and will allow valuable new wildlife habitats to develop.

“A good feeling of space will still be provided and viewpoints of features such as the Winding Engine House will remain. “

The proposals for Bestwood Country Park are part of a wider national programme being delivered by England’s 12 Community Forests called Trees for Climate.This programme is seeking to boost woodland creation across England and is supported by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Forestry Commission, and the Community Forest Trust, with funding coming from the government’s Nature for Climate fund.

Nottinghamshire County Council and Greenwood Community Forest plan to plant around 280,000 extra trees across the county in the next five years as part of the programme covering 250 hectares of land.

Cllr Mike Adams, vice chairman of the county council’s Transport and Environment Committee, said: “The county council is serious about improving our environment and tackling climate change and Trees for Climate is crucial to our ambitions.

“Our plan for over 30,000 trees at Bestwood Country Park is just part of a wider strategy from the county council and Greenwood Community Forest to plant 280,000 extra trees across Nottinghamshire in the next five years.

“The trees will absorb carbon dioxide and help the national effort to achieve 12% woodland cover and reach net zero carbon.

“I would urge residents near Bestwood Country Park to come to the drop-in evening, have your say and then get involved with the initiative.

“We’ll be creating new habitats for wildlife, improving air quality, and giving park users an improved experience. It is going to be fantastic.”