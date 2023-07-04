Out of the soil from an unassuming field in the small rural parish of Fishlake came a stunning medieval finger ring, fit for the finger of a King or Courtier at the highest level of English medieval society.

Mr Davies reported the ring as treasure to Amy Downes, the local Finds Liaison Officer of the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme.

Following being declared treasure by Mrs Slater, Assistant Coroner for South Yorkshire (East District) under the Treasure Act 1996, the ring has been purchased by Heritage Doncaster, on behalf of the people of the city of Doncaster.

The historic find

This was made possible with support from the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Art Fund, Fishlake History Society and numerous donors from the local community, Fishlake Parish Council and the Friends of Doncaster Museums, with match funding from a private bequest to Heritage Doncaster.

The ring is a beautifully crafted example of medieval jewellers at their best. The hoop and bezel are of high-quality gold, with a gemstone intaglio set into the centre, flush with and

held in place by the bezel (or frame).

Around the bezel there is an expertly carved inscription in ‘Lombardic’ lettering reading: ‘+ PENSEZ DE MOY P:’ which translates as ‘Think of Me P’ in medieval French. The P could refer to either the name of the owner or potentially the giver of the ring.

The style of lettering, design of the ring and particular spelling of the popular amatory phrase (Pensez De Moy) suggests that the ring is 13 th -14 th century.

Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning from City of Doncaster Council said: “This is an exciting find and provides a glimpse into our history from long ago. We are so pleased that we have now been able to acquire this piece of treasure which will be on show for future generations here in Doncaster.”

Professor Michael Lewis, Head of Portable Antiquities & Treasure, British Museum added: “It is fantastic news that Heritage Doncaster has been able to acquire this medieval ring

from Fishlake so it can be studied and enjoyed by local people. The British Museum welcomes the local acquisition of such finds and is glad to support this work across the

country through the work of the Portable Antiquities Scheme.”

Peter Robinson, Collections and Exhibitions Officer (Archaeology) at Heritage Doncaster, will be giving a talk on the Fishlake Ring on Saturday 15th July at 2pm at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Tickets are £5 per person; limited places are available. To book tickets visit https://www.dglam.org.uk/fishlakering/

Peter Robinson added: “It is thanks to diligent detectorists and local heritage champions like Mr Davies that such incredible pieces of our shared heritage come to light. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to acquire this treasure and it’s especially wonderful that the local history society, Parish Council and individual members of the community contributed so generously to the funds we had to raise.

" I hope to welcome visitors and history enthusiasts for my talk on 15 July to learn more about this fascinating find.”

Much more of Doncaster’s Medieval History, and more besides, can be seen at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, which is free entry.