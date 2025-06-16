Bold new drama penned by Hucknall-born author is a major BBC hit

A punchy new BBC drama written by Hucknall-born writer and journalist Paris Lees is earning high critical acclaim.

What It Feels Like For A Girl is based on Lees’ novel of the same name and is currently screening on BBC 3 and BBC iPlayer.

Parts of the series were also filmed around Hucknall and Nottinghamshire.

Speaking to the BBC, Lees said: “I’m so excited to adapt my story to a visual medium.

Paris Lees (middle) with series director Brian Welsh (left) and cast members (from left), Ellis Howard, Hannah Jones and Laquarn Lewis from What It Feels Like For a Girl. Photo: Getty Images.

"It has been my passion project, and it has truly become my life.

"This has been my first time working in television, so it’s an honour and a privilege to explore the themes and ideas from the book in this format.

"It’s been an incredible experience to work on such a creative project.”

What It Feels Like For A Girl is a wild, anarchic Y2K spin on a coming-of-age drama, seet at the start of the new millennium when the likes of Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there's a whole world to explore.

But teenager Byron is stuck in Hucknall, which hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut in the 80s.

Sick of mam, sick of dad, sick of being beaten up for ‘talkin' like a poof’, he needs to get away, and doesn't care how.

Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham's kinetic underworld and discovers the East Midlands' premier podium-dancer-cum-hellraiser, the mesmerising Lady Die and is adopted into her chaotic family of trouble-makers, The Fallen Divas.

Between them, they beg, steal and skank their way on a rollercoaster ride of hedonism at the heart of the UK’s early 2000s club scene.

The party can't last, though, and when Byron is seduced by bad-boy Liam, a shocking encounter occurs that will change life forever.

Critics have been quick to praise the show with one calling it ‘some of the best looking TV in recent memory’ and another calling it ‘the show of the summer’.

The show’s lead character is called Byron and Lees’ own life is the inspiration for the tale.

She continued: “At its core, the story is inspired by my life and all my unique past experiences.

"Growing up, my friends and I were the only openly out young people in Nottingham.

"Even in the past decade, things have changed drastically.

"Back then, we were on the outskirts of society, and people thought we were too young to be transitioning.

"This is ultimately a coming-of-age story, and like many coming-of-age tales, it’s about the people we lose and gain along the way.

"The Y2K era was when I hit puberty, and it’s a time when everything felt so vivid.

"There was an undeniable energy surrounding the decade.

“As a working-class trans woman, I’ve never had the opportunity to tell my story in this way before.

"I’ve never seen a trans character represented in this way on British television, someone cool, edgy, and imperfect.

"There’s a reason why the trans community hasn’t had a voice in television like this before.

"I want this story to make people feel heard.

“My primary objective with this show is that people will enjoy watching it and will be entertained, that's my primary goal.”