As Nottingham City Council libraries transition to the new central library site, it is time to remove some old and excess stock to make space for newer items.

Last week, the library was open to primary school groups for a sale preview and the opportunity to boost school libraries, and now the general public get the chance to buy all remaining ex-stock which will be on display daily until Saturday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm, at Nottingham Central Library, ground floor, Angel Row, Nottingham.

The library service normally holds book sales every year to remove duplicate copies and items that are out of date or in poor state of repair. However, the pandemic has prevented that, which along with extra stock being available due to the move to the new library, means this will be a bumper sale.

The book sale will take place up to Saturday, April 2, between 10am and 4pm.

Taking place on the ground floor of the library, the event will enable book lovers to buy items from as little as 20p. The range of materials on offer include DVDs, CDs, local studies books, local studies maps and prints, music scores, magazines, adult and children’s fiction, adult and children’s non-fiction, talking books and books in world languages.

Any items left over will be sold to specialist book dealers who either sell on the council’s behalf or sell on themselves, or offered to other institutions and charities as a donation. Money raised from the sale is re-invested in the library service.

Bulwell’s Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark, Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “As we move closer to a new, exciting chapter for Nottingham City Libraries, staff have been working tirelessly to empty central library ahead of moving to the new development. This will allow us to add new stock to existing stock and offer the best selection to library users when the new central library opens.

“In addition, the library has not been able to hold their annual book sale due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the sale is even bigger than usual, including stock from across the library network. We are thrilled to be able to offer the people of Nottingham the opportunity to buy books at discounted prices. With thousands of items on sale, there really is something for everyone.”

Find out more via www.nottinghamcitylibraries.co.uk/booksale/

