Boss of Hucknall and Bulwell funeral company presented with lifetime achievement award

The award was presented to Nigel Lymn Rose at the SEIB Insurance Brokers fourth annual awards, designed to honour individuals and organisations operating across the funeral, mental health and equestrian sectors.

Representing the fourth generation at the helm of the family business, Nigel has dedicated his working life to helping provide a caring service to grieving families in Nottinghamshire and South Derbyshire.

From the early 1970s to the present day, he has attended all but one NAFD conference and also served as president in 2005.

Nigel Lymn Rose has been presented with a lifetime achievement award

Nigel’s close family said he is as passionate now about providing the best funeral services and helping families as he has ever been.

They say he has devoted his entire career to the funeral industry – to bettering it, to raising awareness of the vital role it plays and to nurturing those who work within it.

The award was presented to Nigel by Kate Edwards, president of the NAFD, Suzy Middleton, SEIB chief executive officer and Bipin Thaker, SEIB chief operations officer.

Nigel said: “I am truly humbled to be presented with this award, even hearing the news that I had been nominated was a huge surprise.

"Often people ask me why I don’t retire, but my work is my passion, and I don’t want to do anything else.

“I’m proud to be part of such a wonderful industry which continuously strives to help others, and to attend an event such as this which recognises the hard work delivered in the funeral sector is a real pleasure.”

AW Lymn operates 27 funeral homes throughout Nottinghamshire and South Derbyshire, with its head office in the centre of Nottingham.