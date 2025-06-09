Brand new bridge for River Trent taking shape in Hucknall

Over recent weeks, the residents and commuters of Hucknall have noticed something new taking shape on the horizon – Nottingham’s brand-new walking and cycling bridge is being fabricated using British Steel, just a few miles from its eventual home.

The 85m long bridge is being fabricated and erected in Hucknall, enhancing the local economy.

The project is being delivered by Balfour Beatty as the overall project partner, managing all aspects from design to installation.

Briton Fabricators Ltd, specialists in ambitious infrastructure projects including rail, motorway and foot bridges, have fabricated the steel and built the bridge’s main structure.

After being created and pieced together in Hucknall, the steel superstructure of the bridge will be dismantled into six sections and will then go on a trip to a specialist painting yard later this summer to get painted an off-white colour.

Once it arrives back to Nottingham in August, the bridge will be reassembled on-site on the banks of the Trent, before being thoroughly safety tested and lifted into place in November by one of the largest cranes in the world.

The huge crawler crane is so big it will arrive to Nottingham in five pieces and need a smaller crane to put it together.

The new bridge is entirely funded by the Transforming Cities Fund, provided by Central Government.

The bridge will be the flagship, and final project to come out of Notttingham City Council’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which began in 2020 following a successful joint bid between Nottingham and Derby for more than £160m of central Government funding for projects which encourage inter-city connectivity and lower carbon journeys.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), executive member for regional development, growth and transport at the city council said: “It’s wonderful to close our government-funded of local active travel and infrastructure improvements with such a flagship project which will have a big impact on our city.

“We’re already seeing local people getting excited about the new bridge as it appeared on the horizon at Briton in Hucknall and it’s so special to have Nottingham people involved in every step from planning and designing to building and installing.”

Dean Morcom, managing director at Briton Fabricators Ltd, said: “We are extremely proud to be building this iconic structure for our home town, and very pleased that it has allowed us to showcase the technical skill and ability of our employees in 3D modelling and engineering, accuracy in setting out, controlled fabrication procedures and practices to a very high execution class, as well as installation and erection once on site.

Errol Wisby, portfolio director at Balfour Beatty, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this landmark bridge, it’s a fantastic example of how local expertise, sustainable design, and collaborative engineering can come together to create infrastructure that will serve communities for generations.

Ricky Lee, associate director of project management at Pick Everard, said: “It was great to come together with the wider project team and the city council to see the impressive progress being made on the Waterside Bridge.

"Reaching this milestone, with the main arch and bridge deck now fabricated along with its supporting temporary works, is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved.”