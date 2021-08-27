Brand new messy play sessions to start up in Hucknall
Youngsters can indulge themselves a new monthly messy play session that will be starting up in Hucknall in September.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 2:54 pm
Run by Little Legs Ltd, the sessions will be at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street with the first one being on September 11.
Sessions are for children aged from six months to three years-old and spaces are limited.
The Hucknall sessions are run by Little Legs with Laura and details are available on the Facebook page here.
Places are limited, to book a place, click here.