Brand new police team helping youngsters in Nottinghamshire is launched in Bulwell

The team was launched this month at Crabtree Farm Community Centre in Bulwell, to resounding success and a packed room full of supporters.

The team, headed up by Romel Davis, a youth outreach worker for the force, aims to help young people aged between eight and 16 living in the county.

It aims to build better relationships between the police, communities, and young people, provide opportunities and unique experiences for young people such as events, competitions, activities, and awards, help young people make positive decisions and life choices and give young people a voice.

Members of the new Nottinghamshire youth outreach team with logo winner Ayesha Azam

The team also works closely with children and teenagers who may have fallen into the wrong group of people or have been involved in criminality and want to turn their lives around.

The launch afternoon featured a DJ, performances and entertainment, sports activities, and a free raffle with gifts to those who attended.

The team's first-ever lot of merchandise was also handed out to the lucky event-goers.

The launch comes after months of hard work to create a logo and get their brand and social media channels up and running.

A competition launched in July last year to create the logo saw 16-year-old Ayesha Azam win after submitting her design of a diverse mix of hands holding up the globe with the words ‘youth outreach’ in the middle.

Romel, who works as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Citizens Policing Department, said: “I am so incredibly proud to see everyone’s hard work finally pay off with the official launch of the youth outreach team.

“Our aim is to work with young people and really give them a voice and this brand is going to do just that and really help us get the message out there of all the great work going on to support our young people.

“I encourage everyone to follow our new social pages and keep up to date with all the great work we’re doing and events we have planned and all the exciting projects we have coming up very soon.”