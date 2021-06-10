Breaking: air ambulance rushes child to hospital after 'life-altering' road collision in Hucknall

Roads have been closed after the collision

Emergency services were called to the scene and the air ambulance was scrambled to rush the youngster to hospital.

Police have closed all of Torkard Way between Station Road and Baker Street in the town following the incident at around 3.50pm.

There is expected to be traffic disruption while emergency services work at the scene.

Police Sergeant Michael Corey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

"The child has been taken to hospital in the air ambulance and her injuries have been described as life altering.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information please call us on 101, quoting incident 551 of 10 June 2021.

"We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage or any local residents who may have CCTV footage which could help us with our investigation."