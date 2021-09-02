BREAKING: Blaze breaks out at Misk Hills in Hucknall, but fire service has it under control

Smoke rising into the sky (Photo courtesy of Hayley Louise, Facebook)

Flames could be seen from the roadside and towering smoke could be seen above the rooftops of houses around the green space, which flanks Common Lane in the town.

The fire broke out in a copse of woodland and two fire engines were quickly on the scene to tackle things.

Initially traffic was backed up because of the blaze but there are no problems in the area with fire-service staff directing traffic.

The fire at Misk Hills

Firefighters are still at the scene.

Many people took to social media to post video footage and photos of the drama.

One resident, who lives nearby, said: “It was pretty dramatic. I have no idea what has happened but the fire service was quickly on the scene.”

Another local said: “Thankfully the emergency services were on the scene quickly.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire Service spokesperson told the Dispatch “We got a call at 5.03pm to reports of a fire in the open on Common Lane and appliances from Hucknall and Arnold are now attending.”