British Medical Association calls public to ‘Support your Surgery’

The petition, launched less than a month ago, is part of the British Medical Association’s Support Your Surgery campaign, which explains the impact it feels a lack of Government funding and a shortage of GPs is having on both the profession and patients.

It also sets out why Covid-19 has led to doctors having to provide care in different ways, with increased infection control measures making it difficult to hold as many face-to-face appointments as before the pandemic.

Dr Richard Vautrey, GP Committee chairman at the BMA, said: “We should not have to have a petition about England needing a properly-funded GP service. Patients should be getting the level of care they deserve and GP practices must be properly resourced to give it.

“The fact that more than 10,000 people have signed our petition in less than a month goes to show how important a well-resourced GP service is to our patients, and the Government needs to listen and take action.”

He added: “GPs and their teams have continued to see patients face-to-face throughout the pandemic, but this has been made increasingly hard – not just because of the pandemic but also because of rocketing workloads, chronic staff shortages and a lack of funding.”

