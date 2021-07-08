Building society issues call for funding requests from Notts groups

Alongside the society’s eagerness to volunteer, it provides financial support to local organisations and charities through its Community Support Scheme.

With donations typically ranging from £100 to £1,000, the scheme looks to help boost projects or charities that benefit the local community.

The society is looking to help the community where it can as the local area begins to re-open following the coronavirus restrictions.

Mansfield Building Society colleagues Jen Ward and Tom Molloy work hard to fill a new sandpit with three tonnes of sand during a day of volunteering.

Engaging in the local community is part of the society-wide culture, and each employee is given the chance to take two working days per year to volunteer for local projects or charities.

Not only does this help the society work to improve the local area, it can also create a wellbeing boost for both its colleagues and community groups.

Recently colleagues at the society have helped out at Spa Ponds Nature Reserve to clear areas for wild flower seeding, and historically, volunteering has included school art projects, mock interviews, adding a lick of paint, or even just picking up litter.

While the Community Support Scheme does not support animal charities or individuals, historic donations have included a contribution for a new wheelchair accessible boat, providing gardening or sports equipment and the purchase of defibrillators.

Whether your group need financial support to help it re-start after the pandemic, or it needs volunteers to help see a project come to fruition, The Mansfield is keen to do what it can.

For volunteering opportunities, charities and community groups can email [email protected]

Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme funds local groups and organisations in Nottinghamshire and meets twice yearly to consider applications.

To find out more or to download an application form, visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme/

