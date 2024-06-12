Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of year 11 students from Bulwell Academy visited BBC Radio Nottingham to speak to breakfast presenter Verity Cowley about their school’s mission to ensure no-one misses out on their prom for financial reasons.

Vice-prinicpal Chris Smith and students Alex Applegate, Ellie-May Hill and Chanthauzraj Arunthavam, together with parent governor Anna Sant, spoke about the upcoming prom and how the academy has supported students and families to ensure everyone can enjoy this milestone celebration as they complete their secondary education.

Bulwell Academy, which is part of the Creative Education Trust, has worked hard to minimise the costs associated with attending prom, from supporting students with outfits and transport to offering discounted tickets as rewards for commitment to studies.

As the students discussed during their radio appearance, Bulwell Academy provides families with access to Promwear, gifted by local charity Sharewear Clothing Scheme, which was founded by local mum Louise Cooke to combat clothing poverty.

Bulwell Academy principal Chris Smith, students Alex Applegate, Ellie-May Hill and Chanthauzraj Arunthavam and parent governor Anna Sant all visited Radio Nottingham to talk about the school prom. Photo: Submitted

Discreet viewings of ‘prom rails’ in school are offered to students, plus a drop-in shop during half-term.

The school even provides tailoring and dry-cleaning to make sure everyone looks their very best on prom night.

Students can also earn a fully discounted ticket to the prom by attending revision masterclasses throughout the year and getting their ‘Year 11 success passport’ stamped.

Mr Smith said: “Prom is a rite of passage – an amazing end to a student’s education, a time to celebrate with friends and a time to go off in style.

"But with the cost of living crisis, some of our parents can’t afford it.

“We’re focused on ensuring that every student at Bulwell Academy can attend our prom in a way that makes them feel proud and valued.

"The support we’ve put in place has made a huge difference to many of our Year 11s and we can’t wait to see them enjoying themselves in their amazing outfits on prom night.”

Student Ellie-May added: “It’s really helpful for students.

"Knowing that the school is doing its best to try to help is really thoughtful.