Bulwell Bogs duck race will be quacking good family fun
Bulwell Bogs recreation park will be a hive of activity this weekend as it stages a special family fun day.
Taking place on Saturday, August 26, the day runs from 11am to 3.30pm.
And the highlight of the day will be a special duck race.
Prizes will be presented to the winners of the race competed for with plastic ducks, while a magician will entertain and a teddy bears picnic will also take place.
The free event has been organised by the Friends of Bulwell Bogs committee.
Former Nottingham City councillor, Honorary Alderman Jackie Morris, said: “A lot of the committee are getting on in years and I think we deserve praise for staging something like this which is on quite a big scale.”Support for the fun day has come from both the city council and the Government.