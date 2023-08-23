News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Bulwell Bogs duck race will be quacking good family fun

‘Ey up me duck’ will be an apt phrase to sum up a special event happening in Bulwell this weekend.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

Bulwell Bogs recreation park will be a hive of activity this weekend as it stages a special family fun day.

Taking place on Saturday, August 26, the day runs from 11am to 3.30pm.

And the highlight of the day will be a special duck race.

A duck race is taking place at Bulwell Bogs this weekend. Photo: PixabayA duck race is taking place at Bulwell Bogs this weekend. Photo: Pixabay
A duck race is taking place at Bulwell Bogs this weekend. Photo: Pixabay
Most Popular

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the race competed for with plastic ducks, while a magician will entertain and a teddy bears picnic will also take place.

The free event has been organised by the Friends of Bulwell Bogs committee.

Former Nottingham City councillor, Honorary Alderman Jackie Morris, said: “A lot of the committee are getting on in years and I think we deserve praise for staging something like this which is on quite a big scale.”Support for the fun day has come from both the city council and the Government.

Related topics:BulwellGovernmentNottingham City