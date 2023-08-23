Bulwell Bogs recreation park will be a hive of activity this weekend as it stages a special family fun day.

Taking place on Saturday, August 26, the day runs from 11am to 3.30pm.

And the highlight of the day will be a special duck race.

A duck race is taking place at Bulwell Bogs this weekend. Photo: Pixabay

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the race competed for with plastic ducks, while a magician will entertain and a teddy bears picnic will also take place.

The free event has been organised by the Friends of Bulwell Bogs committee.