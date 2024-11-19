Bulwell bus routes company named Large Operator of the Year at prestigious industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) is celebrating after being crowned Large Bus Operator of the Year 2024 in the routeone Awards.

The routeone Awards, the most esteemed awards programme in the UK coach and bus industry, recognises operators and individuals who have driven innovation and success.

To be considered for an award, finalists were first nominated by industry peers, with a judging panel of respected industry experts meticulously reviewing each entry to recognise winners that exemplify the highest standards of excellence.

The judges noted that all seven finalists in the Large Operator of the Year category run buses in challenging urban environments, where congestion poses a major difficulty.

NCT representatives collecting their award from event host, comedian Patrick Kielty (left), and routeone editor Tim Deakin (right). Photo: Darren Harvey Rudge

Despite that, each delivers a successful operation

The judges highlighted NCT for its effective blend of both tradition and innovation, noting that it ‘continues to impress, has invested in its fleet, and remains a key part of daily life for its customer base’.

David Astill, NCT managing director, said: “It is a credit to the whole team at NCT that we continue to be recognised for the sterling efforts that we all make every day to deliver services that our customers can rely on.

“My thanks go to all of our team who work so hard to make this recognition possible. I’d also like to thank the many partners we work with, particularly Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council who support us through the local Bus Service Improvement Plan and our long standing enhanced partnership in Nottingham, which sees operators and local authorities working together to deliver high quality bus services”.

Helen Conway, routone Awards event director, added: “These awards highlight the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship, customer service, and accessibility.

"Each finalist and winner represents an important step forward in making public transport cleaner, greener, and more accessible for all, providing reliable services that meet the needs of diverse communities across the UK.”

In the last 12 months, NCT has introduced its first 24 electric buses, with 24 more due to enter service early next year; has carried 2.5 per cent more customers on its buses, has introduced new app features for its customers and has expanded its network to serve new housing developments like Chase Farm and Edwalton Fields.