Bulwell buses operator Nottingham City Transport taking its success on the road with special 'celebration bus'
In February, NCT – which operates the major bus routes in Bulwell – held its annual excellence awards.
The event was significant as it not only honoured NCT employees but also recognised the collective effort that contributed to the company being named UK Bus Operator of the Year for a record-breaking sixth time at the UK Bus Awards back in November.
To celebrate these successes, the celebration bus features employees from across NCT – from drivers and engineers to management, cleaners, support staff and customer service teams – showcasing the people behind NCT’s success.
The bus, specially designed to mark this achievement, will travel across various routes throughout Nottingham, bringing the celebration to the streets.
David Astill, NCT managing director, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been named UK Bus Operator of the Year for the sixth time and the celebration bus is our way of bringing our success to the streets and people of Nottingham.
"This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of every member of the NCT tea and it’s a privilege to celebrate them on this bus with our community.”
The celebration bus will be out on various routes across Nottingham from Monday, March 3, giving passengers the chance to join in the celebration.
Keep an eye out for the bus as it makes its way through and around the city.
