Bulwell care home enjoys coffee and cake for Macmillan

Macmillan’s famous annual coffee mornings have been a staple of workplaces, community groups and settings like care homes for many years now, providing people with the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause.

The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Hall Park residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and everyone enjoyed the live entertainment from singer Russell Weaver.

Singer Russell Weaver provided the entertainment for Hall Park's Macmillan coffee morning

Advertisement

The home’s chef baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastries for everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home.

Some residents had baked cakes and biscuits for the occasion too, along with their visitors and members of the community, everyone was spoilt for choice.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at the home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can.

Advertisement

"We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for Macmillan and money for the charity.”