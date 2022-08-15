Bulwell care home flies the flag to celebrate 75th anniversary of Indian independence

Many residents have visited India and some have family living there, so Indian Independence Day – on August 15 – was a great excuse to reminisce about previous trips and go on virtual tours to favourite places such as New Delhi and Kolkata.
Residents enjoyed movies from the Bollywood as well as dancing to playlists including Bollywood songs.
The home was decorated with themed flags and bunting and everyone all enjoyed watching Indian cultural ceremonies.
The home’s head chef enjoyed cooking up chicken curry, tandoori vegan kebabs, stuffed paratha and traditional snacks and sweets.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager at the home, said: “Independence Day is always full of big flavours and a chance for us to celebrate all things Indian.
One resident added: “I’ve always loved visiting India and having a go at line dancing.
"Today brought back such great memories of my trips there. It has been so much fun watching the Bollywood movies, I love those old movies.”