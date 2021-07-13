Pictured is Tom Dening from Trent Dementia Services Development and Lisa Moore, deputy home manager at the cheque presentation.

Trent Dementia is a charity which aims to improve the quality of care, support and wellbeing of people who are living with dementia in the East Midlands and beyond. We run projects and events and aim to work alongside people with dementia and their supporters. Their Life with Dementia project includes planning and executing events led by people living with dementia for professionals and their families. They also coordinate walking groups and three online groups of people living with dementia: craft evening, Friends for Life peer support group, and Health and Wellbeing group.

The organisation’s request was for funding for the creation of two different activity packs to support people with dementia and their families online to make a cake and make tiles from clay at home. They started 3 weekly online groups in March 2020 to replace face to face meetings. They facilitate these groups and have sent out nearly 500 packs to members and have met 156 times so far with groups of 6 to 12 people.

Barchester’s Charitable Foundation awarded the grant towards the purchase of these activity packs.

For more information about the organisation please visit https://www.trentdementia.org.uk/

The care home welcomed Tom Dening from Trent Dementia Services Development to a small gathering in the home’s garden to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Catherine Campbell, Operations Manager at Hall Park, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and development programs such as Trent Dementia Services Development and we are delighted that the Foundation has awarded funds towards these different activities especially for people living with dementia”

