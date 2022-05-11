Bulwell care home in bloom thanks to local primary school children

In celebration of Intergenerational Week, the class from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Academy Primary School in the town wanted to put a smile on each residents’ face by giving them a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

Each sunflower had a prayer card attached, in support of the Ukrainian people.

The children also donated flower seeds for the residents to plant for the Ideal Care Homes – which runs Fairway View – annual Gardens in Bloom competition, which encourages staff, residents and the local community to create beautiful outdoor spaces.

Fairway View residents Phyllis and Mavis with their sunflowers from the school children

Lauren Soutar, a teacher at the school, said: “I hope the flowers made the residents of Fairway View smile, and know that we are thinking of them.

"The seeds will be a reminder that they are in our hearts."

Mavis Wood, 92, one of the residents at Fairway View, was very happy to receive her sunflower.

She said: “The children put so much work into making these flowers for us, it’s lovely to know they are thinking of us.”

Gaynor Smart-McCann, manager at Fairway View, expressed her gratitude to the school and its pupils, and said: “It’s so important to keep our residents connected to the local community and especially with the younger generation.

"The children from the school have done a great job with the flowers and the prayers are beautiful.