The grants are being offered by Hall Park Care Home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, as part of the Jeanette Gill Special Awards.

Former Barchester resident Jeanette generously donated part of her legacy to the to the Barchester Charitable Foundation, which is now calling on deserving local charities and community groups to apply for these special awards.

The awards are open to groups and individuals in need in the local community, and will be awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health.

Veterans Woodcraft were the winners of last year's Jeanette Gill gold award

This year will mark the last round of grants from Jeanette’s legacy and there are three awards available – a £15,000 gold award and £10,000 silver award, both open to groups, and a £5,000 bronze award open to individuals.

The foundation is particularly interested in innovative initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness, and which bring sustained outcomes and positive changes for the people

benefitting.

Dr Pete Calveley, chief executive of Barchester Healthcare and chairman of the foundation, said: "We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in Jeanette’s honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping.

"The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need.”

