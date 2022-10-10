Bulwell care home resident brings out the prose for National Poetry Day

National Poetry Day is an annual mass celebration that encourages all to enjoy, discover and share poetry.

It generates hundreds of events nationwide all celebrating poetry’s power to start conversations and bring people together.

Susan Tidy, a resident at Hall Park, was inspired to write a poem called The Thing in a Dream, which she then read out to other residents.

Natasha Lindo, activities co-ordinator at Hall Park commented: “Our residents love to write and listen to poetry, and to discuss their favourite poems so National Poetry Day was a fantastic excuse for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite poetry books.”