Bulwell care home resident knits to help Nottinghamshire Down’s Syndrome support group

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A resident at a Bulwell care home has been putting her knitting skills to work in aid of Nottingham Down’s Syndrome Support Group (NDSSG).

Mabel Cooper, aged 87, has been busy hand-knitting items to support the vital work the group does.

The NDSSG create gift baskets for new born babies with Down’s Syndrome, including cardigans, teddies, hats and mittens, as well as offering invaluable support to families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A talented knitter for most of her life, Mabel was more than happy to help, and dedicated her time to knitting beautiful items of clothing for the babies. Mabel added her own finishing touches like flowers and ribbons, and said,

Bulwell care home resident Mabel Cooper has been kniting items in support of Nottingham Down's Syndrome Support Group. Photo: GoogleBulwell care home resident Mabel Cooper has been kniting items in support of Nottingham Down's Syndrome Support Group. Photo: Google
Bulwell care home resident Mabel Cooper has been kniting items in support of Nottingham Down's Syndrome Support Group. Photo: Google

She said: “I have really enjoyed knitting the baby clothes, and I’m so pleased that they will bring comfort to newborn babies.

"Having a child with Down’s Syndrome can be a difficult adjustment for parents, so I wanted to show my support.”

Read More
"I'm thriving": Hucknall care home has given one resident a new lease of life

Mabel delivered the clothing to Southglade Sure Start Centre, where the NDSSG meets every other Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There, she met Rachel, the centre manager, who said: “The baby clothes are absolutely beautiful, Mabel has put so much time and work into them – the NDSSG will be over the moon.”

Melanie Hayes, manager at Fairway View, added, ‘We’re constantly in awe of our residents and Mabel is no exception.

“The care Mabel took in making these gorgeous clothes is second to none and we’re very proud to have her as part of the Fairway View family."

Fairway View is part of the Ideal Carehomes network – for more information on the home, call 0115 9758770 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Bulwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.